© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Judge Declares Mistrial in 2015 NAU Shooting Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 2, 2017 at 4:30 PM MST
jones_2.jpg
Tom Tingle
/
AZ Central

The case against a former Northern Arizona University student accused of killing a classmate in 2015 has ended in mistrial after the jury deadlocked on the verdict.

Jurors weighed a slate of charges against 20-year-old Steven Jones, including murder, manslaughter and negligent homicide but couldn't reach a consensus Tuesday.

Jones also was charged with aggravated assault after three students were wounded when he opened fire during a late-night brawl near campus.

Jones was punched in the face during the fight that ended in gunfire after he retrieved a weapon from his car. Colin Brough was killed.

He claimed he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors portrayed him as the aggressor.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News NAULocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content