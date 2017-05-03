© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
KNAU and Arizona News

North Rim to Open With Limited Services on May 15th

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 3, 2017 at 1:08 PM MST
north_rim.jpg
National Park Service

The North Rim at Grand Canyon National Park will open May 15th with limited services because of a broken water pipeline. 

Park officials say water will be hauled to the area until the break is repaired. Campsites will open with potable water and portable toilets but won’t have laundry or shower facilities. The North Rim Lodge will also open on the 15th but won’t serve overnight visitors until the 26th. A rock slide caused the break, which is the most significant damage to the pipeline in 20 years. It’s not affecting services at Phantom Ranch or South Rim.

Grand Canyon
