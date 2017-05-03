© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

State Budget Would Cut Federal Funds to Planned Parenthood

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 3, 2017 at 1:42 PM MST
planned_parenthood.jpg
Andrew Burton
/
Getty Images

Planned Parenthood Arizona says a provision in the proposed state budget would cut off about $2 million in federal funding it now uses to provide birth control and cancer screening services to women across the state.

Planned Parenthood President Bryan Howard says the cuts may jeopardize health centers in west and north Phoenix, Mesa, Flagstaff and Tucson. None of the money pays for any abortion services.

The provision requires the state to apply to oversee federal family planning money and bars it from allowing any of that money to flow to an abortion provider.

Republican House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says it has been the policy of the GOP majority in the Legislature to try to limit funding for Planned Parenthood.

