© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Judge Orders Release Of Records In Phoenix Serial Killings

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 19, 2017 at 7:57 AM MST
SAUCEDO1_0.jpg
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Phoenix Police Department via AP
/

A judge has ordered the release of a court record that documents the evidence against a Phoenix man accused in a string of serial killings.

Prosecutors wanted to keep the information sealed, prompting news organizations to go to court to get the material released to the public.

In a ruling released Thursday, Judge Scott McCoy said prosecutors must release the document, but can redact identifying information about victims to protect their privacy.

McCoy also says prosecutors can leave out other details, but must say why releasing such information would harm the case. Prosecutors have until Sunday to hand over the document to the judge.

Saucedo has been charged with murder in one killing and booked on suspicion of murder in eight other shooting deaths. Saucedo maintains he's innocent.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Phoenixcrimemedia
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content