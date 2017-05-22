© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ex-Arizona Social Services Head Joins Trump Administration

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 22, 2017 at 7:46 AM MST
clarence_carter.jpg
http://azftf.gov
/

The former head of Arizona's social services agency had landed a job with the Trump administration.

Clarence Carter is working as director of the Health and Human Services Department's Office of Family Assistance. The office oversees nearly $17 billion in annual welfare grants to assist families in states, territories and on Indian reservations.

Carter led the Arizona Department of Economic Security from November 2011 until resigning when current Gov. Doug Ducey was inaugurated in January 2015. In 2013, the agency's Child Protective Services Department was rocked by a scandal after more than 6,000 child abuse and neglect hotline calls went uninvestigated.

Child Protective Services was then spun off from Carter's agency into a stand-alone Department of Child Safety.

Carter previously oversaw federal food stamp programs and led Virginia's social services agency.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona state capitolChild Protective ServicesDESPresident Trump
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content