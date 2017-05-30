© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

National Forests Report a Surge in Abandoned Campfires Over Holiday Weekend

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published May 30, 2017 at 3:54 PM MST
636011686454381077-ThinkstockPhotos-166085684.jpg

There was a surge in the number of abandoned campfires over the holiday weekend, according to National Forest officials. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Coconino National Forest personnel found 78 unattended fires between Saturday and Monday. During non-holiday summer weekends, that number is usually about 20. Crews also extinguished three small wildfires in undeveloped campsites.

Brady Smith is a spokesman with the Coconino.

"We’re always dealing with abandoned campfires but especially during holiday weekends. Seventy eight does sound like a lot, but considering probably the thousands, maybe tens of thousands of people that recreate and camp, that’s probably a small amount."

The Prescott National Forest reported 27 abandoned campfires—more than six times the weekend average. The Kaibab and Apache-Sitgreaves also reported increases with about a dozen each.

So far the Tonto and the Coronado are the only national forests in Arizona to begin fire restrictions, but Prescott will start a ban Thursday.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News firewildfirePrescott National ForestLocal NewsCoconino National ForestKaibab National ForestApache-Sitgreaves National ForestsTonto National ForestFire Season 2017
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content