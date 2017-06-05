Flagstaff’s Rio de Flag Project Receives $1 Million in Federal Funding
The City of Flagstaff has received a million dollars in federal funds for the Rio de Flag flood control project.
It’s designed to contain waters in the event of a 100 year flood and avert damages of up to 1500 structures in the city. The funding from the Army Corps of Engineers will allow the city to buy land for the project and work on a final design. It’ll also eventually eliminate requirements for flood insurance and other regulations.