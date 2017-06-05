© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Rep. Paul Gosar Continues Fight With Wildlife Officials

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 5, 2017 at 8:17 AM MST
GOSAR1.jpg
AP Photo/Matt York
/

A wildly unpopular effort to impose wake restrictions on Lake Havasu boaters has the local congressman ready to do battle with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, including getting the agency's regional director taken off his job.

Today's News-Herald reports Congressman Paul Gosar wants Benjamin Tuggle removed or relocated. Gosar claims Tuggle did not follow proper protocol during the boating restriction proposal and failed to collect public opinion on the action.

According to the report, Tuggle has been with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 38 years and has presided over the southwest region since 2005. He was not available for comment.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Rep. Paul GosarUS Fish and Wildlife Servicelake havasu city
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content