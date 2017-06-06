Democrat Steve Farley Makes Arizona Governor Bid

Democratic state Sen. Steve Farley is formally entering the race to knock Republican Gov. Doug Ducey out of office next year.

Farley scheduled a late Monday afternoon event in his hometown of Tucson to announce his bid but went ahead and jumped in with a Twitter posting.

Farley is a highly visible member of the Senate, serving as assistant minority leader and often serving up sharp criticism of legislation pushed by majority Republicans, especially on education.

The 54-year-old who runs a graphic design and art company says "there's a way out of the mess" created by Gov. Doug Ducey and the Legislature and he knows the way.

He joins two others in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor. Ducey so far is unopposed in the Republican primary.