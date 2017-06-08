Judge Delays Trial for Man Suspected in Officer's Death

A federal judge has delayed the trial of a man accused of killing a Navajo Nation police officer.

The Gallup Independent reports the judge agreed to push back Kirby Cleveland's trial after lawyers from both sides said they need more time to prepare for such a complex case. According to court records, Cleveland's trial was originally scheduled for this week.

The parties have until July 31 to submit a proposed scheduling order to the court with proposed deadlines.

Cleveland is suspected of killing Police Officer Houston Largo while he was responding to a domestic violence call in the Casamero Lake area in March. According to a criminal complaint, Cleveland told his spouse that he had shot a police officer. Cleveland has pleaded not guilty to several charges.