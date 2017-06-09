© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Hopi and Navajo Leaders Try to Break Impasse in LCR Water Settlement

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published June 9, 2017 at 5:00 AM MST
little-colorado-river.jpg
tripadvisor.com
/

The Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe have fought in court for nearly four decades over water rights to the Little Colorado River. The tribes recently brought in a mediator after renewed negotiations reached an impasse. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 

The Navajo and Hopi each claim priority water rights to the LCR, but have been unable to agree on the amounts to which they’re entitled. Arizona Senator John McCain arranged a meeting between tribal leaders and the U.S. Institute for Environmental Conflict Resolution to break the deadlock. The institute will offer recommendations on how to move forward.

Hopi Chairman Herman Honanie says the tribe will argue for as much water as possible from the LCR.

"This particular water settlement is important and key and significant simply because we’re talking about the future, and the growth of our community, the growth of our population, expansion of economic development, and considering that this is going to be a permanent homeland," he says.

Honanie didn’t give specifics about the negotiations. But he says the Hopi Tribe will eventually have to tap off-reservation water sources to meet its needs.

There are nearly 2,000 other claims to the LCR, including the cities of Flagstaff and Winslow, the federal government, and area farmers and ranchers. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News colorado riverHopiJohn McCainwaterLocal NewsNavajo NationLittle Colorado River
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content