Interior Secretary Recommends Shrinking Bears Ears

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has recommended the Bears Ears national monument in Southern Utah be reduced in size.

But he says it’s critical any remaining parts of the monument be co-managed by tribal nations. The secretary’s statements are part of an interim report filed by Zinke following President Trump’s order to review several national monuments. A final review is planned for later this year, and the public comment period for Bears Ears has been extended through July 10th. President Obama designated the 1.3 million acre monument in December. The Navajo Nation and Hopi and Ute tribes pushed for the Bears Ears declaration, and said it would help protect cultural and sacred sites.