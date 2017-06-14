Giffords Says Her 'Heart' is With Former Colleagues Following Shooting
Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says her heart is with her former colleagues, their families and staff and the Capitol Police following a shooting at a congressional baseball practice outside Washington.
She also says in a Twitter post that Capitol Police are "public servants and heroes today and every day."
Giffords was shot in the head at a meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011.
Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake was among those participating in the baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, but not wounded.
Flake, a fellow-representative and friend of Giffords when she was shot, raced from metro Phoenix to the Tucson hospital where she was in surgery.