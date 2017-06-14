© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Giffords Says Her 'Heart' is With Former Colleagues Following Shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 14, 2017 at 9:34 AM MST
gabby_giffords3.jpg
Courtesy
/

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says her heart is with her former colleagues, their families and staff and the Capitol Police following a shooting at a congressional baseball practice outside Washington.

She also says in a Twitter post that Capitol Police are "public servants and heroes today and every day."

Giffords was shot in the head at a meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake was among those participating in the baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, but not wounded.

Flake, a fellow-representative and friend of Giffords when she was shot, raced from metro Phoenix to the Tucson hospital where she was in surgery.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News tucsonGabrielle GiffordscongressgunsArizonaJeff Flakecrime
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content