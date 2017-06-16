Extension for NGS Lease Deadline Denied by Plant Owners

The owners of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona have rejected the Navajo Nation's request for a 30-day extension of a July 1 deadline for the tribe to decide whether to extend the owners' lease for the site.

The Gallup Independent reports the Navajo Generating Station owners rejected the extension on Wednesday.

The owners have said the plant must shut down by the end of 2017 if a longer lease is not approved by July 1 to provide time to remove the plant by the end of its current lease.

A Navajo Nation Council committee requested the extension in hopes of gaining more time to review the 800-page lease legislation.

The plant and a coal mine that supplies it employ about 750 people, almost all being Native Americans.