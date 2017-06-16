© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
McCain Hopes For Health Care Repeal Vote Soon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 16, 2017 at 7:38 AM MST
Sen. John McCain says the Senate's overhaul of the Affordable Care Act is stuck in gridlock but he hopes some type of legislation gets a vote before Congress' Fourth of July recess.

The Arizona Republican told constituents listening to a Facebook Live town hall meeting Thursday that the House-passed version of the overhaul is getting little consideration in the upper chamber. He said if the Senate doesn't act by June 30, a repeal becomes more of a problem.

McCain echoed Republican talking points that the current health care law is unsustainable. But he also said dealing with Medicaid expansion that was part of the law is a major problem. He said he favors giving states more latitude that will require federal money but also more state-level funding.

Associated Press
