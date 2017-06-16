McCain Hopes For Health Care Repeal Vote Soon

Sen. John McCain says the Senate's overhaul of the Affordable Care Act is stuck in gridlock but he hopes some type of legislation gets a vote before Congress' Fourth of July recess.

The Arizona Republican told constituents listening to a Facebook Live town hall meeting Thursday that the House-passed version of the overhaul is getting little consideration in the upper chamber. He said if the Senate doesn't act by June 30, a repeal becomes more of a problem.

McCain echoed Republican talking points that the current health care law is unsustainable. But he also said dealing with Medicaid expansion that was part of the law is a major problem. He said he favors giving states more latitude that will require federal money but also more state-level funding.