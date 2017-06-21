Stage II Fire Restrictions to Begin on Coconino National Forest Thursday

The Coconino National Forest will begin stage II fire restrictions Thursday morning at 8 a.m. It bans all campfires and charcoal and wood stoves, even in developed areas, along with many other fire-causing activities.





Officials say warming temperatures along with dry lightning in the region has increased fire danger. They also reported 34 abandoned campfires on the Coconino National Forest last weekend, despite stage I restrictions being in effect.

Under the stage II ban, smoking will only be allowed inside enclosed vehicles or buildings, and discharging explosives, fireworks and firearms will be banned, along with welding with open flames. Operating chainsaws or any internal combustion tools will also be prohibited between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The City of Flagstaff and Coconino County will also put stage II restrictions in effect at 8 a.m. Thursday, along with state lands in Coconino County south of the Colorado River. The Navajo Nation has also put stage I restrictions in place.

For a complete list of banned activities, see the Coconino National Forest's website, and see https://firerestrictions.us/az/ for a complete list of Arizona's restrictions.