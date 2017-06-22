Crews Make Progress on Wildfire Burning Near Tusayan

Crews battling a wildfire southwest of Grand Canyon Airport near the town of Tusayan report significant progress. The Rain Fire was 40 percent contained as of Thursday morning and has burned about 150 acres.

Kaibab National Forest officials say no structures are threatened by the fire and its cause is under investigation.

Firefighters are using aerial and ground firefighting resources including air tankers, a helicopter and three fire engines on the fire.

The wildfire is burning in pinyon-juniper woodlands and creating smoke that's visible from Grand Canyon National Park and Highway 64.