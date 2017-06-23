© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flake, McCain Considering Senate Health Bill, Mum On Positions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 23, 2017 at 7:58 AM MST
MCCAIN-FLAKE1.jpg
Chad Garland/Cronkite News Service
/

Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake are so far not saying if they back a new Senate health care proposal repealing much of Barack Obama's health care law and imposing big cuts to Medicaid.

McCain said he's closely reviewing the draft legislation released Thursday and will be speaking with Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and other Arizonans before making a decision. Flake tweeted that he's reviewing the plan and his spokesman would not provide more information on his position.

The Senate bill essentially ends Obama's expansion of Medicaid, costing up to 400,000 Arizonans coverage within about six years. Ducey has been pressuring the senators for more flexibility on Medicaid but hasn't said how he might avoid dropping those people from coverage. His spokesman had no immediate comment.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News MedicaidJeff FlakeGOPhealth careSenator John McCainAffordable Care ActRepublican PartyUS Senate
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content