Flake, McCain Considering Senate Health Bill, Mum On Positions

Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake are so far not saying if they back a new Senate health care proposal repealing much of Barack Obama's health care law and imposing big cuts to Medicaid.

McCain said he's closely reviewing the draft legislation released Thursday and will be speaking with Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and other Arizonans before making a decision. Flake tweeted that he's reviewing the plan and his spokesman would not provide more information on his position.

The Senate bill essentially ends Obama's expansion of Medicaid, costing up to 400,000 Arizonans coverage within about six years. Ducey has been pressuring the senators for more flexibility on Medicaid but hasn't said how he might avoid dropping those people from coverage. His spokesman had no immediate comment.