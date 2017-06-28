Evacuations Ordered For Town Of Mayer For Growing Wildfire

A fast-moving wildfire has charred more than 28 square miles (72 square kilometers) in north-central Arizona and forced the evacuation of the town of Mayer as a precaution, along with other areas.

Mayer has about 1,400 residents, and a shelter was set up at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley.

Authorities said Tuesday that Mayer's post office has been closed until further notice because of the fire, which was fanned Tuesday by 35 mph winds.

The communities of Pine Flat and Breezy Pines already have been evacuated with potential evacuations ordered for Walker, Potato Patch Campground, Mountain Pines Acres and Mount Union if the fire continues to grow, Yavapai County spokesman David McAtee said.

More than 500 firefighters, including six hotshot crews, were battling the blaze, which was 1 percent contained as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.