Wind and Rugged Terrain Lead to Rapid Spread of Goodwin Fire

Updated at 3 p.m. Wed, June 28

The Goodwin Fire 14 miles south of Prescott has forced the evacuations of several communities as fire crews struggle with arduous conditions. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it’s reached nearly 21,000 acres and is only about 1 percent contained.

Firefighters are battling the Goodwin Fire in dense chaparral that hasn’t burned in more than four decades. Rugged terrain on the Prescott National Forest has hindered containment efforts.

“Fire crews are working against thick vegetation, very windy conditions up there, at times the fire has been erratic, producing unsafe fire behavior,” says Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Credit Fox 10 /

Officials evacuated the nearly 1,500 residents in the Town of Mayer Tuesday, along with the area west of State Route 69 between Mayer and Poland Junction, Poland Junction itself, Chaparral Hills, Breezy Pines, Pine Flat, the Breezy Hills section of Dewey, Walker, Potato Patch, Mt. Union, and Mountain Pine Acres. Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for Orme School, and all of Dewey-Humboldt.

The Yavapai College Prescott campus has been activated as an evacuee shelter. Animal Disaster Services will also be located in Building 2 of the campus.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed SR-69 between from Interstate-17 to SR-169. In addition, the Prescott National Forest will implement stage II fire restrictions Friday.

Smoke from the Goodwin Fire is also impacting several communities in northern and central Arizona including the Flagstaff area.

Credit ADOT / The massive plume of smoke from the Goodwin Fire.

More than 500 ground and air personnel are fighting the wildfire, and the cause is under investigation.

For evacuation information, call (928) 442-5103. A shelter has been set up Bradshaw Mountain High School, 6000 E. Long Look Dr. in Prescott Valley of Glassford Hill Road.