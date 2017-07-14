© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Ex-Town Clerk Of Pinetop-Lakeside Accused Of Theft, Forgery

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 14, 2017 at 8:02 AM MST
White Mountain Independent/wmicentral.com
The former town clerk of Pinetop-Lakeside has been accused of stealing more than $30,000.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Thursday that a state grand jury indicted 39-year-old Leah Chavez.

She's charged with 10 felony counts including theft, forgery and misuse of public monies.

The indictment alleges Chavez took more than $8,800 in cash from the town on five separate occasions during July and August of 2016.

It's also alleged that she used a town credit card for nearly $16,500 in personal purchases from April to September of 2016 and close to $10,000 in town funds last August 16 to pay for personal purchases.

It was unclear Thursday if Chavez has a lawyer yet.

She's scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 10 before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeAttorney General Mark Brnovichwhite mountainsPinetop-Lakeside
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
