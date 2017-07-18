Man Killed Near Globe Was Suspect In Shooting, Arson Case

FBI officials say a man fatally shot by authorities last weekend was the suspect sought in a shooting and arson case.

The FBI office in Phoenix announced Monday that the dead man has been identified as 32-year-old Luis Fransisco Vasquez, whose last known address was in Tucson.

The shooting occurred early Saturday near the city of Globe and the San Carlos Reservation in central Arizona.

The FBI says U.S. Forest Service and San Carlos Apache tribal police officers shot at the suspect after encountering the man, who opened fire first.

FBI officials say the dead man is the same person who shot at a Forest Service fire prevention officer in Forest Lakes on July 4 and had been linked to multiple brush fires that were intentionally set around that time.