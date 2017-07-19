Arizona AG: No Prosecution Of Ex-Speaker After Expense Investigation

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says it won't prosecute former state House speaker David Gowan following a fraud investigation into expense reimbursements.

The office says it found numerous accountability shortcomings in House of Representatives procedures but a lack of clear-cut violations involving criminal intent by Gowan, a Sierra Vista Republican.

Gowan requested the investigation after the Arizona Capitol Times reported on Gowan's use of state cars, apparent mileage reimbursements while driving a state car and requests for daily per diem pay while not doing state business.

Some travel involved use of a state vehicle for trips outside his legislative district but in a congressional district where he was seeking a congressional seat.

Gowan denied doing anything improper but repaid $12,000 to fix errors in his expense requests.