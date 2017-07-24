No-Wake Zones Proposed for Havasu National Wildlife Refuge

A new proposal being floated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service establishes a series of no-wake and restricted zones throughout Havasu National Wildlife Refuge backwaters.

Today's News Herald reports the proposal released Wednesday is a compromise, Refuge Manager Richard Meyers says, after public outcry against stricter proposals in 2016.

While the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service has some restrictions in mind for Refuge boaters, Meyers says those restrictions will do little to obstruct recreational boating in the Refuge or on the Colorado River.

Meyers says there will be few changes to regulations at the Refuge's southern end, although the document would prohibit kite-boarding and hydro-flight equipment in waters south of Interstate Highway 40.

Waters inaccessible to boaters will be designated as "backwaters" under the new proposal.