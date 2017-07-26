© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Trial Ends In Case Over Execution Information

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2017 at 7:54 AM MST
An Arizona prisons official says companies will no longer sell drugs that will be used to carry out the death penalty for fear that their businesses would be harmed.

Carson McWilliams says it got more difficult over the years to find companies to sell drugs to the state, even though a law protects their identity from being revealed.

McWilliams testified at a trial over whether Arizona must reveal its source of lethal-injection drugs and the qualifications of its executioners.

News organizations argue the public has a First Amendment right to information that would help determine whether executions are carried out humanely.

The one-day trial ended Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. District Judge Murray Snow didn't say when he would issue his ruling.

