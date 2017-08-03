© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon Rangers Find Body Believed to be Missing Woman

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 3, 2017 at 3:38 PM MST
WFAA

Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park have recovered a body they believe is a Texas woman reported missing Tuesday. 

Park officials say the remains thought to be Sarah Beadle were found on the north side of the Colorado River close to Phantom Ranch Lodge. The experienced hiker was with two children who were found safe. Beadle’s husband posted on Facebook that she ran out of water, left the kids to find help, and became lost. The Coconino County Medical Examiner is working to positively identify the body.

KNAU and Arizona News Grand CanyonLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
