New Mexico Man Found Dead In Arizona After Apparent Suicide

Authorities in northern Arizona say a New Mexico man has been found dead in Walnut Canyon National Park and it appears to be a suicide.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials say 49-year-old Christopher Preston Santa Fe had an apparent gunshot wound.

They say the county Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suicidal person in the Walnut Canyon area on Sunday afternoon.

The man allegedly texted a friend that he could be found in a canyon east of Flagstaff beneath the island.

Deputies joined National Park Service rangers in the search for the man along with an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Authorities say the man later identified as Preston was found dead a short distance from the Island Trail.