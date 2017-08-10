Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio Says He Isn't Seeking Trump's Pardon

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona says he isn't asking President Donald Trump to pardon his misdemeanor conviction for defying a judge's order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Arpaio endorsed Trump during the 2016 presidential race and shared the stage with him at several rallies.

The former lawman of metro Phoenix says he doesn't expect anything in return for his support and that he doesn't feel abandoned by his ally who has the power to erase the conviction returned last week.

Arpaio told The Associated Press that he's fighting his battles without Trump's help, but Phoenix news station KTVK-TV reported that the former sheriff said he wanted to know why the president wasn't rescuing him.

Arpaio is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5 for prolonging immigration patrols after a judge had ordered them stopped.