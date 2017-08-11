Tusayan Votes For Special Election On Building Heights

A tiny town outside the Grand Canyon that has battled over whether to raise building heights will hold a special election in November to vote on the issue.

The small town council in Tusayan (TU'-say-ohn) voted unanimously Wednesday evening to send the issue to mail ballot months after it originally decided to raise maximum building heights from 35 to 65 feet.

Wednesday's vote followed the enduring pushback from a local political action committee that submitted 27 petition signatures to force a referendum on the matter.

But the town clerk and Coconino County officials rejected the petition after a random sample from the signatures did not pass muster. The committee fought that decision in court where a judge settled the dispute and both parties agreed the election could move forward.