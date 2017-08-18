© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Second Confederate Monument Defaced In Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 18, 2017 at 7:37 AM MST
wcwz94ihbrqayycriqsh.jpg

Authorities report that a second Confederate monument in Arizona has been defaced.

Police say the monument on U.S. 60 near Gold Canyon was found covered in tar and feathers on Thursday. An investigation is ongoing.

This is the second monument to be defaced in the past several days. The Confederate Troops Memorial outside the Arizona Capitol was spray painted white sometime before Thursday morning.

Confederate monuments around the country have been removed or defaced since the weekend as the country grapples with a violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists and white supremacists protested plans to remove a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Black leaders have called for the removal of such monuments for several years, saying they glorify racism.

