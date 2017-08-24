© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Accused NAU Shooter's Retrial Will Move Forward as Scheduled

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 24, 2017 at 1:46 PM MST
Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic
/

The Judge presiding over the Northern Arizona University killing case says the accused shooter's retrial will move forward as scheduled.

Twenty-year-old Steven Jones, who has claimed self-defense, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and six counts of aggravated assault for allegations that he shot four other students in 2015 — killing one.

A jury was unable to agree on a verdict in May 2017, which led to a mistrial.

Both sides are scheduled for oral argument on Sept. 8 on a motion filed by the defense. Jones' attorneys want the Coconino County Attorney's Office disqualified from prosecuting the defendant.

The retrial is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Associated Press
