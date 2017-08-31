© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Brain_Food_cropped.jpg
Brain Food Archive
Hungry for more stories on science, culture and technology?Check out Brain Food: Insights and Discoveries from Northern Arizona. From ground breaking scientific research to global music projects, Brain Food profiles some of the unique projects happening in the region and the interesting people behind them. While there are no new episodes of Brain Food, we will continue to maintain the archive here.

Brain Food: Rare Beetle Caught on Camera in Citizen Science Project

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bonnie Stevens
Published August 31, 2017 at 5:00 AM MST
bf_rare_beetle_photo.jpg
Arthur Gonzales/iNaturalist
/

Citizen Science Projects involve a lot of data recording, and you don’t necessarily expect to find anything startling or new. But Forest Service ranger Arthur Gonzales did when he was on a hike with his family near Williams. He was taking photos for a public project on the Kaibab National Forest to document plants and animals when he came across a rare beetle. 

"It’s about an inch-and-a-half long, beautiful colorations—yellow, black coloring. Neither of us are experts at beetles, but we knew it was something we had never seen before,” says Gonzales.

Gonzales had found a rare Typoserus Gloriosa. He posted it to the online platform iNaturalist and a beetle expert in Germany responded. Turns out the photo is the first of the beetle in scientific literature.

bf_rare_beetle_gozales_family_photo.jpg
Credit Art Gonzales/Kaibab National Forest
/
Forest Service ranger Arthur Gonzales and his family. He found a rare Typoserus Gloriosa beetle on the Kaibab National Forest.

"What I did find out is that it was identified in 1922 and then 1976 there was only five known specimens for them to review and use to do the identifications, but no photos outside of the specimens that they had in 1976," Gonzales says.

The Typoserus Gloriosa is endemic to the Colorado Plateau and can be found in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. But there haven’t been many field observations of the beetle. Gonzales submitted the picture to the Kaibab Citizen Science Project to add to the record of this elusive, colorful beetle.

"You don’t have to be experts. This is living proof. I didn’t know we had such a rare beetle. But this iNaturalist platform provides that kind of general global expertise to help identify these things," Gonzales says.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News KNAUsouthwestColorado PlateauScience and TechnologywildlifeBrain FoodLocal NewsKaibab National ForestWilliamscitizen science
Bonnie Stevens
See stories by Bonnie Stevens
Related Content