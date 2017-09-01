Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say a Prescott Valley woman is facing 21 counts of animal cruelty.

They say 22-year-old Marie Spak is accused of keeping animals in deplorable and disgusting conditions at her leased home.

Spak recently moved, and the cleaning crew reported finding two dead rabbits inside a kennel in the master bedroom. Both were in an extreme case of decomposition.

Authorities say the odor in the house was so bad, the crew had to wear respirators.

Inside the shed, authorities found a dead dog in a cardboard box.

Five dead chickens were found behind the shed, and two more dead dogs were in trash cans.

Next to the trash cans, a plastic storage bin contained 10 dead baby chickens.

Authorities say another dead dog was found in the yard.