Authorities say a 2-year-old child has died after apparently falling down a cliff while hiking in central Arizona.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said the child fell about 60 feet (15 meters) along the popular Midgley Bridge Trail near Sedona Saturday afternoon.

Rescuers found the child dead after rappelling down and recovered the body.

The child hasn’t been identified but authorities say the family was visiting from Omaha, Nebraska.