© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

U.S. Civil Rights Commission Condemns Arpaio Pardon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 11, 2017 at 3:42 PM MST
arpaio_1.jpg
Patrick Breen
/
AZ Central

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has denounced President Trump’s pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. 

The commission says a majority of its members voted to approve the resolution that Arpaio violated the civil rights of Latinos and the pardon undermines the rule of law in the country. The commission was created by the Civil Rights Act of 1957 to advise the federal government. It also denounced President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Sheriff Joe ArpaioLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Related Content