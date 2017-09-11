U.S. Civil Rights Commission Condemns Arpaio Pardon

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has denounced President Trump’s pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

The commission says a majority of its members voted to approve the resolution that Arpaio violated the civil rights of Latinos and the pardon undermines the rule of law in the country. The commission was created by the Civil Rights Act of 1957 to advise the federal government. It also denounced President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.