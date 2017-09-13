Hopis Narrow Candidates For Top 2 Elected Posts In Primary

Hopis are voting Thursday to narrow the list of candidates for the tribe's top two elected offices.

The top two vote-getters in the chairman and vice chairman races move on to the Nov. 9 general election.

Whoever is chosen will lead the small northern Arizona tribe at a time when it's expected to face a significant loss in coal royalties with the closure of a power plant in 2019.

Current Chairman Herman Honanie, Vice Chairman Alfred Lomahquahu Jr., tribal lawmaker David Norton Talayumptewa and political newcomer Tim Nuvangyaoma are seeking the chairman's post.

The three vice chairman candidates run separately.

Tribal registrar Karen Shupla says turnout generally is low. About 1,450 Hopis cast a ballot in the 2013 primary election.