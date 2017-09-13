© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
KNAU and Arizona News

House Committee Passes Grand Canyon Bison Reduction Bill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 13, 2017 at 3:56 PM MST
bison_2.jpg
U.S. Forest Service

A U.S. House of Representatives Committee has passed a bipartisan bill to reduce the number of bison on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. 

It allows hunters to help bring down herd numbers and follows a similar management plan announced by the National Park Service. Congress’ legislation, however, would allow hunters to keep the animal after making the kill. Park Service Officials say the bison are damaging vegetation and archeological sites at the North Rim. The bill was introduced by Arizona Republican Representative Paul Gosar and is co-sponsored by Democrat Tom O’Halleran.

