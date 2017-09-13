House Committee Passes Grand Canyon Bison Reduction Bill

A U.S. House of Representatives Committee has passed a bipartisan bill to reduce the number of bison on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

It allows hunters to help bring down herd numbers and follows a similar management plan announced by the National Park Service. Congress’ legislation, however, would allow hunters to keep the animal after making the kill. Park Service Officials say the bison are damaging vegetation and archeological sites at the North Rim. The bill was introduced by Arizona Republican Representative Paul Gosar and is co-sponsored by Democrat Tom O’Halleran.