© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Rep. Grijalva Arrested at DACA Protest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 19, 2017 at 5:12 PM MST
grijalva_1.jpg

Three Democratic members of Congress have been arrested on disorderly conduct charges at a protest outside Trump Tower.

U.S. Reps. Raul Grijalva, of Arizona; Luis Gutierrez, of Illinois; and Adriano Espaillat, of New York, were among a small group of demonstrators who sat down in the street on New York's Fifth Avenue on Tuesday and refused to move.

The lawmakers were handcuffed and led away. Police say they were issued desk appearance tickets and released.

The protesters were demanding that Congress pass legislation protecting thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

Protest organizers said before the event the lawmakers planned to get arrested.

President Donald Trump delivered an address at the United Nations earlier Tuesday. The Republican was scheduled to stay at Trump Tower afterward but wasn't present for the protest.

 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Raul GrijalvaLocal NewsDACA
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content