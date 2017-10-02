Auditors: Turnover Apparently Down At Child Welfare Agency

The state Auditor General's Office says staff turnover in Arizona's long-struggling child protection agency appears to be down slightly but that auditors can't be sure.

A performance audit report released Friday says the Department of Child Safety's turnover rate in the fiscal year that ended June 30 was 28.7 percent, down from 30.1 percent in the previous fiscal year.

However, the auditors caution that "data inconsistencies" in the department's turnover reports mean it can't be definitively stated that turnover actually decreased between the two past fiscal years.

The audit says turnover rates for child welfare workers matter because turnover can affect case outcomes and also result in costs to agencies.