Vice President Mike Pence To Tout Tax Reform Plan In Phoenix

Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Arizona to tout the administration's tax overhaul plan and attend a political reception.

The Republican is expected in Phoenix on Tuesday and will attend a round-table event with Gov. Doug Ducey, local business and community leaders to discuss the need for tax reform.

He plans to attend a political reception in the evening and spend the night before leaving the state Wednesday morning.

The tax cut proposal unveiled last week would cut corporate tax rates and double the individual income tax exemption. The plan also eliminates the estate tax and contains other tax cuts that mainly benefit the wealthy.