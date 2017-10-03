© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Vice President Mike Pence To Tout Tax Reform Plan In Phoenix

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 3, 2017 at 7:57 AM MST
mike-pence-phoenix-town-hall.jpg
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
/

Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Arizona to tout the administration's tax overhaul plan and attend a political reception.

The Republican is expected in Phoenix on Tuesday and will attend a round-table event with Gov. Doug Ducey, local business and community leaders to discuss the need for tax reform.

He plans to attend a political reception in the evening and spend the night before leaving the state Wednesday morning.

The tax cut proposal unveiled last week would cut corporate tax rates and double the individual income tax exemption. The plan also eliminates the estate tax and contains other tax cuts that mainly benefit the wealthy.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News taxesGOPtax cutsGovernor Doug DuceyMike Pence
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content