© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Teen Homicide Suspect Arrested In Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 5, 2017 at 8:36 AM MST

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy sought in the shooting death of a woman in eastern Arizona has been taken into custody.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said the teen is a suspect in the killing of 54-year-old TerriLynne Collins during a struggle at her family's getaway property and future retirement home. Deputies said they took the teen into custody without incident Wednesday evening.

Phoenix-area lawyer Ernest Collins says he was on the phone with his wife who had called him as she went to a trailer on the rural property 160 miles northeast of Phoenix in response to a text for help from the couple's 18-year-old daughter.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press