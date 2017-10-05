Teen Homicide Suspect Arrested In Arizona

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy sought in the shooting death of a woman in eastern Arizona has been taken into custody.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said the teen is a suspect in the killing of 54-year-old TerriLynne Collins during a struggle at her family's getaway property and future retirement home. Deputies said they took the teen into custody without incident Wednesday evening.

Phoenix-area lawyer Ernest Collins says he was on the phone with his wife who had called him as she went to a trailer on the rural property 160 miles northeast of Phoenix in response to a text for help from the couple's 18-year-old daughter.