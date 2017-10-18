Bannon Praises Flake Opponent, Slams Senate Leader McConnell

Former presidential strategist Steve Bannon slammed the GOP establishment as he threw his support behind a challenger to incumbent Republican Sen. Jeff Flake in Arizona.

Bannon's speech at Tuesday's event for Kelli Ward came as part of his broader attack on Republican incumbents. He praised Ward but mainly condemned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Senate leaders.

His comments attacking McConnell came despite President Donald Trump's plea for him Monday to retreat in his war on the Republican establishment.

Ward lost last year to Republican Sen. John McCain, who went on to win a sixth term. She's Flake's only Republican challenger, but others are considering jumping in because Ward is considered a flawed candidate by many.