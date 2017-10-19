© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

New Arizona Ski Area Permit Would Reflect Ownership Change

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 19, 2017 at 7:55 AM MST
Kaibab National Forest officials are seeking public input on issuing a new permit for Elk Ridge Ski Area due to an ownership change and say changes could be in the works for the ski area on Bill Williams Mountain near Williams later on.

Forest officials say a new permit would reflect that Elk Ridge is being purchased by Arizona Snowbowl near Flagstaff.

Officials say issuance of the new permit based on the ownership change would merely allow Arizona Snowbowl to take over operations of Elk Ridge starting this winter but also set the stage for Arizona Snowbowl to propose updates to Elk Ridge's master plan.

Elk Ridge encompasses 37 acres.

Its current permit authorizes public operation of the ski area from November through April for downhill skiing and tubing.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News SnowbowlLocal NewsNorthern ArizonaWilliams
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
