KNAU and Arizona News

1 Killed, Multiple Injured After Prescott Valley Collision

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 27, 2017 at 7:34 AM MST
CRASH1_4.jpg
Prescott Valley Police Department
/

A woman has died after a vehicle collision in Prescott Valley caused a chain reaction, leaving multiple people injured.

 

Prescott Valley police say the incident began around 12:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of State Route 69 and Kachina Drive.

According to investigators, the 78-year-old female driver of a Volkswagen Beetle rear-ended a pickup truck at a high speed.

The Volkswagen continued traveling and crashed head-on into a car carrying a Cave Creek family of four.

Furthermore, a 61-year-old Humboldt man riding a motorcycle crashed trying to avoid the collision.

Police say the Volkswagen driver, who is from Dewey, died at the scene.

Four people were flown to hospitals. Several others were taken by ambulance.

Police are looking for witnesses and the incident remains under investigation.

