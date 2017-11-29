© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Report: I-17 One of the Deadliest Highways in U.S.

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Justin Regan
Published November 29, 2017 at 11:23 AM MST
Interstate 17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff is one of the most deadly highways in the U.S. KNAU’s Justin Regan reports a new report ranks it 4th in fatalities per mile. 

The study by the transportation data company Teletrac Navman found 123 people were killed on I-17 between 2011 and 2015. The number is relatively low compared to longer highways but represents an average of .8 deaths per mile on the 146 mile long highway.

The report used information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and found collisions, rollovers and pedestrians are the most common causes of death on I-17. The most dangerous stretch of the highway is in the Phoenix area with nearly 50 deaths during the five year period. Interstate 10 and Interstate 40 in Arizona also made the list. Arizona Department of Transportation officials declined to comment on the study but say almost all crashes are caused by human activity. 

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona HighwaysLocal NewsADOT
