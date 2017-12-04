© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Trump to Announce Dramatic National Monument Reductions in Utah Monday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 4, 2017 at 6:39 AM MST
Utah has long stood out for going far beyond other western states in trying to get back control of its federally protected lands.

Many states in the west occasionally chafe under the thumb of the federal government. But none has been as eager for Washington to reduce protected lands as Utah.

President Donald Trump is expected to shrink two national monuments in the state during a visit Monday.

That's the sort of move anathema to even other conservative western states. But the dynamic is different in Utah because of its geography and history.

It has the second-highest percent of federally owned land in the Lower 48. And it was settled by Mormons fleeing 19th century violence who thought they needed to control the land and its economy to protect themselves.

Donald Trump Utah public lands National Monuments Bears Ears National Monument Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument
Associated Press
