FBI Seeks Potential Sex Abuse Victims on Havasupai Reservation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 8, 2017 at 9:07 AM MST
The FBI is casting a wide net for potential victims of sexual abuse by a man who lives on a remote Arizona reservation world-renowned for its blue-green waterfalls.

Fydel Jones, of Supai, has pleaded not guilty to charges of abusive sexual contact and theft. He's scheduled to go on trial next year.

According to the FBI, Jones approached a Canadian tourist and her friends on the Havasupai reservation in May and offered to conduct a sweat lodge ceremony. Once in the small mud hut, authorities say Jones sexually assaulted a woman.

FBI Special Agent Brian Fuller says the agency has reason to believe others might have been victimized as far back as 2002.

Jones' attorney, John Trebon, did not immediately return a message left Thursday by The Associated Press.

Associated Press
