U.S. House Committee to Hold Hearing on Grand Canyon Uranium Mining Ban

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published December 11, 2017 at 2:18 PM MST
grandcanyon_3.jpg

The House Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow on whether to end a uranium mining ban near the Grand Canyon. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it follows a recent U.S. Forest Service recommendation to reopen exploration on nearly a million acres. 

Havasupai Councilwoman Carletta Tilousi will testify at the hearing along with representatives from the U.S. Geological Survey, Department of Defense, and the National Mining Association.

President Trump earlier this year ordered federal agencies to propose ways of increasing domestic energy production on public lands. A Department of Agriculture report last month listed overturning the uranium ban near the Grand Canyon as one of several options.

In 2012, then-Interior Secretary Ken Salazar banned new uranium claims for 20 years. Tribal officials and environmental groups worry the mining could pollute area groundwater and the Colorado River, and threaten public health and the Canyon’s ecology.

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyoncolorado riverUraniumHavasupaicongressEnvironmentminingUSGSForest ServiceLocal NewsenergyUS Department of Defense
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
