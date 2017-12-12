AZ Attorney General Reviewing Resign To Run Law

The Arizona attorney general's office is reviewing whether the state's resign-to-run law means sitting lawmakers must step down if they decide to run for former U.S. Rep. Trent Franks' seat.

Office spokesman Ryan Anderson says attorneys are looking at state law, the state Constitution and previous cases to see if the Jan. 10 filing deadline for the Franks special election triggers the law. Resign-to-run bars sitting officeholders from running unless they are in their last year of office.

The filing deadline comes more than a year before lawmakers' current terms officially expire next January. Election lawyer Tim La Sota says it's clear the law requires resignation.

At least three current Republican lawmakers are either running or considering running for Franks' seat representing the northwest Phoenix suburbs.

Franks resigned last week amid sexual misconduct allegations.