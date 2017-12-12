© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Ninth Circuit Upholds Interior Department’s Grand Canyon Mining Ban

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published December 12, 2017 at 2:04 PM MST
Canyon.jpg

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals today released two opinions affecting uranium mining near Grand Canyon National Park. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, one case was brought by the Havasupai Tribe and environmental groups, and the other by the National Mining Association. 

The court upheld the Interior Department’s 20-year ban on new uranium mining claims near the Grand Canyon. The case was brought in response to the 2012 decision by then-Secretary Ken Salazar to prohibit new mines on nearly a million acres.

The opinion, however, doesn’t prevent current Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke from undoing the ban.

The 9th Circuit also rejected a challenge by the Havasupai Tribe to the Canyon Mine operated in the area now off limits to new claims. The court ruled Energy Fuels Resources’ right to mine pre-dates the uranium ban.

It comes despite concerns over tribal sacred sites, and potentially negative effects on the Grand Canyon’s environment and watershed. 

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
